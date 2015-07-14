BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 Qinghai Salt Lake
* Says to cooperate with Canadian firm Magindustries' Mag Minerals Inc on fertilizer project in Congo, shares to resume trading on July 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IXx7fD
