BRIEF-Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
July 14 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Camel group says shares to resume trading on july 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UXITLL; bit.ly/1M3xeai
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
* Says its unit signed a strategic partnership framework with a Beijing-based E-commerce firm on B2B industry, big data, customer development and finance fields