BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision to acquire stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan subsidiary
* Says unit signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan-based subsidiary for 144.2 million yuan ($20.92 million)
July 14 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($483.19 million) in share private placement
* Says shares to resume trade on July 15
