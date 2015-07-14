BRIEF-Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
July 14 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 swing back to black with net profit of 340.1-440.1 million yuan ($54.78-$70.88 million) versus net loss of 755.3 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DeDPaA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
* Says its unit signed a strategic partnership framework with a Beijing-based E-commerce firm on B2B industry, big data, customer development and finance fields