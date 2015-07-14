July 14 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 swing back to black with net profit of 340.1-440.1 million yuan ($54.78-$70.88 million) versus net loss of 755.3 million yuan year ago

($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi)