BRIEF-Syria's Solidarity Alliance Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 84.5 million pounds versus 120.7 million pounds year ago
July 14 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($805.31 million) bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M3zFcS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 Edra Energy has relaunched a request for proposal to hire banks for its IPO that is targeting to raise $500 million to $1 billion, IFR Asia reported citing two sources with knowledge of the deal.