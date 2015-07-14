BRIEF-Syria's Solidarity Alliance Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 84.5 million pounds versus 120.7 million pounds year ago
July 14 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net loss to widen to 420.7-526.0 million yuan ($67.76-$84.72 million) from 21.6 million yuan year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 Edra Energy has relaunched a request for proposal to hire banks for its IPO that is targeting to raise $500 million to $1 billion, IFR Asia reported citing two sources with knowledge of the deal.