July 14 Tellhow Sci-tech Co Ltd

* Says it and unit plan to acquire 51 percent stake in an auto firm for 132.6 million yuan ($21.36 million), shares to resume trading on July 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O3C9Xb; bit.ly/1SkG9Up

($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi)