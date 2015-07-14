BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.2322 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2322 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week
BANGALORE, July 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34200 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(26mm) 29700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(27mm) 35300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30700 ICS-105MMA(27) 32400 ICS-105PHR(28) 35800 ICS-105(28mm) 32900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33700 ICS-105(29mm) 33400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34400 ICS-105(30mm) 33700 ICS-105(31mm) 35000 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 43700 (Marina H Raja)
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2322 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week
* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries