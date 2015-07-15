GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares rally on relief as Macron wins French presidency
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here You can read Morning News Call -- India via TOPNEWS India Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
- type IN/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/IN/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user You can read Morning News Call -- US via TOPNEWS U.S. Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For an index of our newsletters click on
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
LONDON, May 7 European markets were set for some additional relief on Monday after Emmanuel Macron's election as French president, though gains were expected to be limited, given the sizeable moves already seen over the past two weeks as polls pointed to his victory.