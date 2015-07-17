SYDNEY, July 17 (IFR) - Australia's four major banks will
need to increase their sales fo Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2
securities to bring their capital ratios within the top quartile
of internationally-active banks, following an information paper
released on Monday by the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority.
The banking regulator estimates ANZ, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and
Westpac must increase their broad capital adequacy
ratios by at least 200bp to be "comfortably" inside the top
quartile.
The move, designed to safeguard the stability of Australia's
financial system, is likely to trigger an increase in bank
capital offerings, putting upward pressure on funding costs in
Australia's local subordinated debt market.
Domestic banking analysts said the four would need to raise
almost A$30bn (US$22.4bn) combined to reach the top quartile,
but this could rise to A$40bn when higher global capital
requirements are earmarked after tougher Basel rules are
released next year.
The APRA study, which examined 98 large and
internationally-active banks from 21 jurisdictions, found the
largest Australian banks' capital ratios are above the median on
a comparable basis, but outside the top 25% for Common Equity
Tier 1 capital.
APRA's focus on CET1 means rights issues, asset sales and
retained earnings are likely to be at the forefront of capital
raising efforts.
However, the APRA report also highlighted Australian banks'
relatively low levels of total loss-absorbing Additional Tier 1
and Tier 2 capital.
One syndication manager suggested both AT1 and T2 issuance
by the four majors will rise from an annual combined A$6bn-A$7bn
to A$8bn or more to help meet top quartile requirements.
MARKET PRESSURE
Such an increase would put more strain on the Australian
subordinated debt market, as the country's tax regime means
banks target local retail investors for AT1 instruments.
Australian investors have already started pushing back on
Tier 1 paper, following an upturn in supply and warnings from
the Australian Securities and Investment Commission of the risks
associated with these notes. This pushback caused the margin on
CBA's record-busting A$3bn PERLS VII sale in September 2014 to
surge from 280bp over BBSW to more than 400bp.
Australian majors typically tap overseas markets for Tier 2
to compensate for limited domestic institutional appetite for
bonds with non-viability language and loss-absorption triggers.
New, cheaper Asian T2 jurisdictions have been targeted this
year, but despite successful Dim Sum and Singapore dollar trades
neither market is deep enough to meet all the offshore T2 needs
of major banks.
As a result, Australian lenders must increasingly engage
with the much bigger but more expensive euro and 144A T2
markets, putting extra strain on their margins.
'UNQUESTIONABLY STRONG'
APRA's study came after Australia's Financial System Inquiry
recommended that the local banking regulator should "set capital
standards such that Australian authorised deposit-taking
institutions' capital ratios are unquestionably strong".
However, while APRA describes the FSI's call for banks to
have capital ratios "comfortably" in the top quartile of global
banks as a useful "sense check", it does not intend to tightly
tie them to a continually moving international benchmark.
Australia's big banks are more reliant on international
wholesale markets than many of their foreign peers, hence it
makes sense for them to aim to be among the world's safest.
APRA noted a decision has not yet been made on the total
capital strengthening required nor on when it should be
implemented and said it is committed to ensuring this will be
done in an orderly manner, without any disruption to banks'
business plans.
Further upward pressure on Australian banks' capital
issuance is likely to come from APRA's pending standardised
measures to evaluate mortgage risks in response to housing
bubble fears in Sydney and Melbourne.
Analysts expect APRA to enforce an increase in risk weights
on mortgages to 25%-30%, significantly higher than the current
15%-21% and implying a proportional rise in capital.
(Reporting By John Weavers; Editing By Vincent Baby and Steve
Garton)