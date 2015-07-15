** Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises as much as 2.4 pct, hitting an all-time high of 4,147.70 rupees

** Credit Suisse increases its target price on the stock to 5,100 rupees from 4,370 rupees; maintains "outperform" rating

** Says it increases Maruti's domestic volume growth estimate for FY17 to 23 pct from 17 pct

** Says an expected hike in salaries of government employees based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will result in higher sales for Maruti

** About 25 pct of central government and 20 pct of state government employees will become eligible car buyers, making about 3 mln employees target customers for Maruti - Credit Suisse (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)