BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises as much as 2.4 pct, hitting an all-time high of 4,147.70 rupees
** Credit Suisse increases its target price on the stock to 5,100 rupees from 4,370 rupees; maintains "outperform" rating
** Says it increases Maruti's domestic volume growth estimate for FY17 to 23 pct from 17 pct
** Says an expected hike in salaries of government employees based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will result in higher sales for Maruti
** About 25 pct of central government and 20 pct of state government employees will become eligible car buyers, making about 3 mln employees target customers for Maruti - Credit Suisse (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain