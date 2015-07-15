** Asian material shares see highest cuts in 12 month forward earning estimates over last 1 month

** Sector has seen a cut of 2.6 pct in estimates in last 30 days and that of nearly 10 pct over last 90 days - StarMine

** Downgrades are led by Australia, Hong Kong, India and Indonesia

** BHP Billiton, Semen Indonesia, Jindal Steel and Power, Hindalco Industries saw steep cut in earnings

** Among China based stocks, Anhui Conch Cement and Aluminum Corp of China saw heavy cuts

** BHP Billiton is flat YTD vs heavy falls in other stocks - Thomson Reuters (bit.ly/1CFVhtV)

** BHP to take $2 bln impairment charge on US onshore shale (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)