** Shares of erstwhile Indian exporters to Iran gain after landmark nuclear deal

** Rice exporter KRBL up 1.9 pct while Punj Lloyd gains 2.9 pct

** Shares of oil rig provider Aban Offshore, a third of whose revenues comes from Iran, rise 3.5 pct, adding to Tuesday's 16.1 pct surge

** Shares of National Aluminium Co up 1.8 pct

** National Aluminium was scouting for coal properties and planning to construct a $3 bln smelter complex in Iran, according to media reports (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)