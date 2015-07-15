BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares of erstwhile Indian exporters to Iran gain after landmark nuclear deal
** Rice exporter KRBL up 1.9 pct while Punj Lloyd gains 2.9 pct
** Shares of oil rig provider Aban Offshore, a third of whose revenues comes from Iran, rise 3.5 pct, adding to Tuesday's 16.1 pct surge
** Shares of National Aluminium Co up 1.8 pct
** National Aluminium was scouting for coal properties and planning to construct a $3 bln smelter complex in Iran, according to media reports (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain