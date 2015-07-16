Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
July 16 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd
* Says investment management unit acquires land in Beijing for 1.76 billion yuan ($283.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GnieNr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's USD700m 8.875% perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes a final long-term rating of 'B-'. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB'/Negative, Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'bb', Support Rat