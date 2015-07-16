UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify raises full-year revenue forecast
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.
* Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: