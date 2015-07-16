BRIEF-Damansara Realty Bhd says unit desires to enter into JV
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
July 16 MetLife Insurance Co of Korea:
* Says voting its Samsung C&T Corp shares in favour of Cheil Industries Inc's offer
* Says voting its 712,229 Samsung C&T voting shares for the deal Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.