HONG KONG, July 16 (IFR) - Bank of Communications is to meet investors next week ahead of a US dollar issue of Additional Tier 1 capital that could raise as much as US$2.4bn.

The Chinese lender is to meet has named Bank of Communications Hong Kong, BOCOM International, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators for the issue.

The AT1 securities will convert to equity if the bank's capital ratios breach a trigger point, and are expected to be rated Ba3 by Moody's.

BoCom has approval to issue up to Rmb15bn of AT1 preference shares offshore, according to an earlier filing.

Investor meetings will commence on July 20 in Singapore, Hong Kong and London.

Citic CLSA Securities, CCB International, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and JP Morgan are also working on the deal. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby)