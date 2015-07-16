UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify raises full-year revenue forecast
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.
July 16 Hubei Radio & Television Information Network
* Says signs strategic agreement with Baidu
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SoOZAO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.