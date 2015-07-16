MOVES-HSBC Germany hires Werkmeister for global markets
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.
July 16 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy back company's A-shares for up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1e27E7Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LAGOS, May 2 Nigeria's central bank has been working to make the exchange rates for its currency converge on the official and black markets, its spokesman said, and plans to offer $100 million on the forward market on Tuesday to boost liquidity.