BRIEF-Angry Birds maker Rovio posts Q1 sales up 94 pct yr/yr
* Q1 revenue of 66.3 million euros, up 94 percent year/year, Q1 ebit 5.2 million euros, up 4.3 million from a year ago
July 16 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd
* Says signs tourism project worth about 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in Nanjing city, trading of shares to resume on July 17

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Moving forward, continued closure of unprofitable space will put pressure on revenue development