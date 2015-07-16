BRIEF-Angry Birds maker Rovio posts Q1 sales up 94 pct yr/yr
* Q1 revenue of 66.3 million euros, up 94 percent year/year, Q1 ebit 5.2 million euros, up 4.3 million from a year ago
July 16 Simei Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire advertising firm for 325 million yuan ($52.34 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GnZeOF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue of 66.3 million euros, up 94 percent year/year, Q1 ebit 5.2 million euros, up 4.3 million from a year ago
* Says its chairman Xu Zhe resigns due to change in job role, board elects Zhan Banghua as new chairman