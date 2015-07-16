Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
July 16 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry
* Says plans cooperation with Qualcomm
* Says to resume trade on July 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1e2a6LE
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.