BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences announces approval of BUNAVAIL
* Biodelivery sciences announces the approval of bunavail® for induction of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence
July 16 China Tianying Inc
* Says aims to raise up to 913.95 million yuan ($147.19 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans
* Says trading of shares to resume on July 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CJh3Na; bit.ly/1Lcs6S8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.70 to $2.00