BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang's share trade to resume on May 3
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 16 Shenzhen Fountain Corp
* Says signs deal on landfill project in Pingyang county, project investment worth 126.2 million yuan ($20.32 million)
* Says to invest in energy-related project in Shenzhen, project investment worth 396.4 million yuan
* Says shares to resume trade on July 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M7N8Au; bit.ly/1I5TsXG; bit.ly/1TF0M04
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates