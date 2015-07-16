July 16 Shenzhen Fountain Corp

* Says signs deal on landfill project in Pingyang county, project investment worth 126.2 million yuan ($20.32 million)

* Says to invest in energy-related project in Shenzhen, project investment worth 396.4 million yuan

* Says shares to resume trade on July 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M7N8Au; bit.ly/1I5TsXG; bit.ly/1TF0M04

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)