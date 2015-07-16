BRIEF-Abhayam Trading says application under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code filed by lender
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Bangalore, Jul 16 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saur) Crushing Quality 50,500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) NQ 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 45,850 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 36,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39,250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 79,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29,500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23,000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 20,700 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10,000 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 28,000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9,800 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10,200 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 30,500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 17,000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20,000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 515 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 273 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 45/2.5 455 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 114 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kolkata) 16/3.5 145 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 32,000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17,800 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 45/2.5 26,500 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7,250 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 620 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 650 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 605 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 620 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 730 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 900 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1,265 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 100,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 84,000 3. Sunflower Oil 61,500 4. Kardi Oil 87,500 5. Linseed Oil 77,500 6. Sesame Oil 78,500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59,200 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82,500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 60,000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 49,500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 54,800 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 43,200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 57,800 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 52,000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 50,000 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 60,600 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 85,000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 58,500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62,500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 69,500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 106,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 530 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 580 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 36,500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB Indonesia 930 US$MT 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil(1.75 FFA) C&F India US$ 950 M.T. 6. Refined Palm Sterin (Mumbai/Kandla) Rs./Tons 35,000 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified (Marina H Raja)
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ----