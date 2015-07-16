BRIEF-Abhayam Trading says application under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code filed by lender
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, July 16The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34200 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 34500 ICS-105(26mm) 29700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(27mm) 34700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30700 ICS-105MMA(27) 32400 ICS-105PHR(28) 35200 ICS-105(28mm) 32900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33900 ICS-105(29mm) 33400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34600 ICS-105(30mm) 33700 ICS-105(31mm) 35000 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 43700 (Marina H Raja)
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ----