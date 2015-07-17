SEOUL, July 17 Shares in Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc were volatile ahead of the result of a Friday shareholder vote on a proposed merger of the Samsung Group firms.

With voting complete and a result expected imminently, shares in both dropped sharply in Seoul exchange trading, falling as much as 8 percent, before rallying strongly.

At 0321 GMT, shares in Samsung C&T were up 0.4 percent at 69,600 won, while Cheil's stock was down 0.5 percent at 193,000.

(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)