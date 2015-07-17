China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80m REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Sept: Modern Dental Group (China) - $250m SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Green light for $2bn China Railway Signal IPO
** Malaysia's Red Sena gets approval for IPO
** India's Biocon says may demerge Syngene in long run, post IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to close)