GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
- Source link: (bit.ly/1f9rbE5)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: