** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 1.4 pct

** CLSA raises target price to 1,160 rupees from 1,130 rupees, maintains "high conviction buy"

** Says issues at unit Ranbaxy's Mohali plant less severe than those at other plants undergoing remedial action

** Adds resumption of operations at Mohali plant in the medium term could de-risk operations at Halol and Ohm Labs, and may provide an upside to the $250 mln synergies' estimate