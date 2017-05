** HT Media is up 4 pct while Entertainment Network India gains 3 pct

** There are 21 pre-qualified bidders for upcoming Phase III radio auctions which might begin towards the end of July

** Money deposited for bids indicates that ENIL can bid in all 69 towns and HT Media in top 22 towns - IDFC

** Also, some entities of rival Sun TV Network have been barred from participating in auctions - media reports (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)