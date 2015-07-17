** Bharti Infratel Ltd shares rise 3.4 pct, adding to Thursday's 1.4 pct gain; Stock is up 40.2 pct YTD

** Analysts say stock is gaining on Business Standard's report citing sources that company is looking to acquire towers of Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone

** Idea Cellular says not aware of news related to Bharti Infratel talks to buy its towers

** "Rollout of new towers is a very hard thing to do in India," an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign broker told Reuters

** M&A to acquire towers would increase Bharti Infratel's tenancies and help its EV/EBITDA valuations

** Also, Nomura upgraded the stock to "buy" on Tuesday from "neutral" and raised the target price to 480 rupees from 350 rupees

