** Bharti Infratel Ltd shares rise 3.4 pct, adding
to Thursday's 1.4 pct gain; Stock is up 40.2 pct YTD
** Analysts say stock is gaining on Business Standard's
report citing sources that company is looking to acquire towers
of Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone
** Idea Cellular says not aware of news related to Bharti
Infratel talks to buy its towers
** "Rollout of new towers is a very hard thing to do in
India," an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign broker told
Reuters
** M&A to acquire towers would increase Bharti Infratel's
tenancies and help its EV/EBITDA valuations
** Also, Nomura upgraded the stock to "buy" on Tuesday from
"neutral" and raised the target price to 480 rupees from 350
rupees
