** Punj Lloyd gains as much as 12.5 pct on heavy volumes

** Heads towards biggest daily gain since May 22

** "The company has been short-listed for $100 million air defence gun order alongside Bharat Electronics by the Indian government," a company spokeswoman told Reuters

** Price bids will be opened next month, she added

