BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
July 17 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd
* Says shareholder is investigated by securities regulator for possible disclosure violation
July 17 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd
