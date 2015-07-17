Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BANGALORE, July 17The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34200 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 34200 ICS-105(26mm) 29700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(27mm) 34500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30700 ICS-105MMA(27) 32400 ICS-105PHR(28) 35000 ICS-105(28mm) 32900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33900 ICS-105(29mm) 33400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34600 ICS-105(30mm) 33500 ICS-105(31mm) 35000 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 43700 (Marina H Raja)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BANGALORE, May 11The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 28300 ICS-103(23mm) 32700 ICS-104(24mm) 36900 ICS-202(26mm) 42900 ICS-105(26mm) 32900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34900 ICS-105(