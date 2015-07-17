East India Cotton association Prices - May 11, 2017

BANGALORE, May 11The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 28300 ICS-103(23mm) 32700 ICS-104(24mm) 36900 ICS-202(26mm) 42900 ICS-105(26mm) 32900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34900 ICS-105(