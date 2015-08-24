Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
- Source link: (bit.ly/1MHQEBz)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
