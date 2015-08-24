BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Aug 24 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says indirect shareholder Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd's chairman Zhang Jianjin is investigated by authorities for serious disciplinary violation
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists