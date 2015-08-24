BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Aug 24 Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 15.0 percent y/y at 489.8 million yuan ($76.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hCkBrF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists