BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Aug 24 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its U.S. unit plans to acquire Cytovance Biologics for $205.7 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I7TVUx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists