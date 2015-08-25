** Domestic funds look to bottom fish amid a global risk aversion led correction in the NSE index citing improving macro and receding correlations

** The broader index is now down 14.4 pct from its record high hit in March after Monday's 5.9 pct slump

** The relative top-down case for India is easier to make due to reduction in twin deficits, lower inflation and a reform oriented government - CLSA

** Oil led margin expansion is also aiding the sentiment

** India's correlation with other EMs down significantly. Since the Q4 2011 lows, the MSCI EM index has come off by 8 pct while India is up 36 pct in USD terms

** India has buffers to weather a risk off event and its resilience will be tested in the days to come, said Ritesh Jain, CIO at Tata AMC

** Lower market levels could prove to be a great buying opportunity for the long term investor said Nilesh Shetty, fund manager at Quantum AMC

** During this wave of selling, we may see a lot of investment opportunities from a medium to long term perspective which is what we are focusing on - Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

** Domestic MFs have seen net inflows of $15 bln in the last 12 months against $6 bln of net outflows from FY10-14

** CLSA's top ideas: Infosys, Bharti Airtel , HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and Zee Entertainment

