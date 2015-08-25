BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Company recommends dividend of 6.50 rupees per share
* Says approved NCDs not exceeding 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pHjMo8) Further company coverage:
** MSCI Asia-Pacific ex Japan index close to 100 pct retracement since 2011 lows, target for trendline, double top patterns seems near (bit.ly/1ESoBJl)
** Also, traders hope recent fall in risk assets due to global growth concerns may prompt U.S. Federal Reserve to delay its rate hike plan to 2016
** Barring China, most Asian markets trading with gains as technically oversold position, rise of 2 pct in U.S. stocks futures helps
** Most asian indexes trading near lower Bollinger band with 14-day RSI well below 30
** MSCI Asia-Pacific ex Japan jumps 2.4 pct after an initial dip to three-year low
** Taiwan's index jumps 3.3 pct while S&P/ASX 200 up 2.5 pct
** Hang Seng and Korea's Kospi, FTSE Straits Times, Jakarta Composite up nearly 1.8 pct each
** Future relapses on yuan devaluation could offer entry opportunities in Asian stocks - Nomura
** China stock falls led redemption pressures, further yuan depreciation remain key risk
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process