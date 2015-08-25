** MSCI Asia-Pacific ex Japan index close to 100 pct retracement since 2011 lows, target for trendline, double top patterns seems near (bit.ly/1ESoBJl)

** Also, traders hope recent fall in risk assets due to global growth concerns may prompt U.S. Federal Reserve to delay its rate hike plan to 2016

** Barring China, most Asian markets trading with gains as technically oversold position, rise of 2 pct in U.S. stocks futures helps

** Most asian indexes trading near lower Bollinger band with 14-day RSI well below 30

** MSCI Asia-Pacific ex Japan jumps 2.4 pct after an initial dip to three-year low

** Taiwan's index jumps 3.3 pct while S&P/ASX 200 up 2.5 pct

** Hang Seng and Korea's Kospi, FTSE Straits Times, Jakarta Composite up nearly 1.8 pct each

** Future relapses on yuan devaluation could offer entry opportunities in Asian stocks - Nomura

** China stock falls led redemption pressures, further yuan depreciation remain key risk

