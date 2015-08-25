BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corporation responds to Business Times Article
* Response To Business Times Article "Former Execs Dispute Yuuzoo's Breach Of Contract Claims"
Aug 25 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up a unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($15.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UadwKP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4098 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Response To Business Times Article "Former Execs Dispute Yuuzoo's Breach Of Contract Claims"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S