UPDATE 1-Health insurer Cigna profit beats estimates
May 5 Cigna Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as the health insurer saw customer growth in its commercial business.
Aug 25 Da An Gene Co Ltd Of Sun Yat-Sen University
* Says unit signs framework agreement to invest 300 million yuan ($46.80 million) in hospital project in Sichuan province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EgzbPF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 Cigna Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as the health insurer saw customer growth in its commercial business.
* Unit acquired a piece of land of 6,443.66 square metres with built-up factory