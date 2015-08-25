BRIEF-Epicentre Holdings entered into a subscription agreement
* Entered into a subscription agreement with its unit for subscription of 5 million redeemable preference shares in unit
Aug 25 Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 1.3 percent y/y at 212.7 million yuan ($33.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JsO5hz
* Declares final dividend of 8 rupees per share and 2 rupees per perference share in respect of FY ending June 30, 2017