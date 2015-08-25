BRIEF-Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee reports 9-month pretax profit of 82.4 mln rupees
* 9-months ended March 2017 profit before taxation of 82.4 million rupees versus 129 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 Sunny Loan Top Co Ltd
* Says investment unit's plans to subscribe to Jiangsu Xinmin Textile Science & Technology Co Ltd's 31.5 million A-shares in private placement for 300 million yuan ($46.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hDBylx
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.4103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 9-months ended March 2017 profit before taxation of 82.4 million rupees versus 129 million rupees year ago
* Company voluntarily filed a petition under chapter 11 for a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, Clamford Holding Source text (http://bit.ly/2qz5Nlm) Further company coverage: