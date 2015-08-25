Aug 25 Sunny Loan Top Co Ltd

* Says investment unit's plans to subscribe to Jiangsu Xinmin Textile Science & Technology Co Ltd's 31.5 million A-shares in private placement for 300 million yuan ($46.80 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hDBylx

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.4103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)