** Regus up c.7.9 pct, top FTSE-250 gainer &
heading towards strongest intraday gain in over 6 mnths as
office space provider posts better-than-expected results & co's
ROI increases
** Posts H1 revs 937 mln stg & underlying oper profit 65 mln
stg, beating co-compiled analyst consensus of 925.3 mln stg &
62.5 mln stg respectively
** Tenth straight half of rev rise
** Investec analyst increases FY17E PBT by 6.9 pct to 216.6
mln stg and EPS to 18.5p from 17.3p, citing wider scope for oper
efficiency improvements
** Co sees visibility of 2015 net investments c.230 mln stg,
or about 600 new locations
** Stock up 19.5 pct YTD
