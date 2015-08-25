** Regus up c.7.9 pct, top FTSE-250 gainer & heading towards strongest intraday gain in over 6 mnths as office space provider posts better-than-expected results & co's ROI increases

** Posts H1 revs 937 mln stg & underlying oper profit 65 mln stg, beating co-compiled analyst consensus of 925.3 mln stg & 62.5 mln stg respectively

** Tenth straight half of rev rise

** Investec analyst increases FY17E PBT by 6.9 pct to 216.6 mln stg and EPS to 18.5p from 17.3p, citing wider scope for oper efficiency improvements

** Co sees visibility of 2015 net investments c.230 mln stg, or about 600 new locations

** Stock up 19.5 pct YTD