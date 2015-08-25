** Asian markets, which had witnessed heavy foreign selling,
rebound on Tuesday, while other Asian indexes fail to hold on to
intraday gains (bit.ly/1POT7dF)
** Taiwan's main TAIEX index up 3.6 pct, Korea's
KOSPI index up 0.9 pct, while FTSE Bursa Malaysia
and Jakarta Composite index up 0.8 pct each
** Stock markets where foreign sales are yet to accentuate
give up gains - Nikkei 225 slumps 4 pct, India's NSE
index falls 1 pct
** Korean and Malaysian shares - least crowded in EM Asia -
look more defensive amid ongoing correction, Credit Suisse's
analyst Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say
** Cumulative net foreign selling out of EM Asia ex-China
has risen to $16.2 bln over the past three months of which
two-thirds have come from Taiwan and Korea
** Valuations and higher free cash flows also helping
Taiwan, while yen's strength is aiding Korea - traders
** Malaysia has seen the greatest foreign investor
capitulation over the past 12 months - Credit Suisse
** Adds foreign sales of $1.5 bln on Monday in EM Asia
ex-China was the biggest one-day exit by FIIs since Feb 2014
