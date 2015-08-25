** Asian markets, which had witnessed heavy foreign selling, rebound on Tuesday, while other Asian indexes fail to hold on to intraday gains (bit.ly/1POT7dF)

** Taiwan's main TAIEX index up 3.6 pct, Korea's KOSPI index up 0.9 pct, while FTSE Bursa Malaysia and Jakarta Composite index up 0.8 pct each

** Stock markets where foreign sales are yet to accentuate give up gains - Nikkei 225 slumps 4 pct, India's NSE index falls 1 pct

** Korean and Malaysian shares - least crowded in EM Asia - look more defensive amid ongoing correction, Credit Suisse's analyst Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** Cumulative net foreign selling out of EM Asia ex-China has risen to $16.2 bln over the past three months of which two-thirds have come from Taiwan and Korea

** Valuations and higher free cash flows also helping Taiwan, while yen's strength is aiding Korea - traders

** Malaysia has seen the greatest foreign investor capitulation over the past 12 months - Credit Suisse

** Adds foreign sales of $1.5 bln on Monday in EM Asia ex-China was the biggest one-day exit by FIIs since Feb 2014 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)