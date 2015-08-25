BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces April 2017 rig counts
* Baker Hughes Inc - international rig count for April 2017 was 956, up 13 from 943 counted in March 2017
Aug 25 Targa Resources Corp :
* Targa resources reports 100 barrels of crude oil spill due to pipeline failure in Watford City, North Dakota on August 20
* The line was valved off and allowed to de-pressurize immediately upon discovery
Source: North Dakota department of health (made public on Tuesday) (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Drive Shack Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 preferred stock dividends