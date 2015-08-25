** Lloyds Banking Group up 2.9 pct, among top FTSE 100 gainers & on track for sharpest gain in over 3.5 mnths after brokerage Investec says share price weakness triggers automatic buy

** More than a quarter of 90-day daily avg volume goes through in first 45 mins, making stock fourth-top traded UK blue-chip stock

** Investec moves stock up to "buy" from "hold", but keeps TP of 86p

** 15 of 24 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 97p

** "With the share price now below 73.6p, we think that UKFI's trading programme is "suspended", which may offer a degree of technical support," Invetec writes

** UK govt on Monday cuts holding in Lloyds to below 13 pct

** Stock hits 72.17p on Monday, lowest since Jan 15

** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen c.11.7 pct, more than the 8.7 pct fall in peer E300 Banks index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)