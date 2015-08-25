BRIEF-Boon Koon Group appoints Yeo Chun Sing as Executive Director
* Appoints Yeo Chun Sing as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2p3RCVK) Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Jinshan Development & Construction Co Ltd
* Says General Manager Xu Tao resigns due to personal reasons
* Commenced preparatory work and has appointed relevant professional parties to assist with strategic review